Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.09% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 41.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HG shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alexander James Baker sold 18,350 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $480,586.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 84,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,521.84. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HG stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $667.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 15.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

