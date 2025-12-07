Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,393 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,655,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,807,000 after buying an additional 929,764 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,022,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,846 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,636,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,570,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,673,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,743,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPK opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.54. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 5.94%.Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.63.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

