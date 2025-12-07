Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,628,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 980,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,395,000 after buying an additional 666,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,284,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,316,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.92%.Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

View Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.