AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,861,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,688 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of AstraZeneca worth $269,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14,797.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,322,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,306,000 after buying an additional 2,307,047 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,764 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,020,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,974 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $96,936,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $94.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

