Invesco Ltd. Has $305.56 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,448 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.81% of FactSet Research Systems worth $305,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Zacks Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $346.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of FDS opened at $290.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $250.50 and a one year high of $496.90. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.93 per share, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan acquired 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $328,505. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

