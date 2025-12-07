Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.40% of A. O. Smith worth $312,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,404,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,462,000 after acquiring an additional 286,316 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,500,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,940,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 54.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,080,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,405,000 after purchasing an additional 732,041 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in A. O. Smith by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,872,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,240,000 after purchasing an additional 160,522 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in A. O. Smith by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,670,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,187,000 after purchasing an additional 438,291 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $77.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

