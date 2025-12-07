Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of Banc of California worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 22.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of BANC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.66 million for the quarter. Banc of California had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

