Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 23,768 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.06% of OUTFRONT Media worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 585,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 121,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 15.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 24.0% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,925,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,063,000 after purchasing an additional 758,952 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 25.4% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 36,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 415,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 6.86%.OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 176.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $249,968.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

