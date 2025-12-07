Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 29,524 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. $PLAY

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.15% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.48 million, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.77. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.52). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 0.46%.The firm had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

