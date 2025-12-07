Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 214,342 Shares of Aris Mining Co. $ARMN

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) by 1,311.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.11% of Aris Mining worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Aris Mining by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Mining by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aris Mining by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Aris Mining by 27.4% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

ARMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aris Mining from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aris Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Aris Mining stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -707.50 and a beta of -0.51. Aris Mining Co. has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

