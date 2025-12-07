Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 1,716 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 148.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 189,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after buying an additional 47,170 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,823,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 118.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,188 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lennox International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII opened at $511.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lennox International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.19 and a twelve month high of $689.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.00 and a 200-day moving average of $551.44.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 91.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.750-23.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $545.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $730.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $650.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $598.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.85, for a total value of $295,110.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,714.85. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

