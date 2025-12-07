Invesco Ltd. Buys 31,635 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,387,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.15% of DTE Energy worth $316,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 558,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE opened at $131.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy Company has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.165 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

