Norges Bank Takes Position in H. B. Fuller Company $FUL

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 674,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,584,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.25% of H. B. Fuller at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 141.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 20.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 23.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Monday, December 1st. Citigroup raised H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H. B. Fuller news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,700.26. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $413,038.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,165.58. This represents a 42.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. H. B. Fuller Company has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $77.77.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%.H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.100-$4.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H. B. Fuller Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. H. B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

