Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG Stock Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,336 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after acquiring an additional 351,413 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 509,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 979,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 138,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 118,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $54.20 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $56.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHG shares. Zacks Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

