Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 37,199 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,199 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 124,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,963 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.47, a current ratio of 13.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

