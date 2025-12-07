Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 765,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,182,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $63.70.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 15.39%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

