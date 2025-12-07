Norges Bank Purchases New Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Norges Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $39,700,000. Norges Bank owned 1.25% of DENTSPLY SIRONA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,740,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,864,000 after buying an additional 557,329 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,961,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,517 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,077,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,445,000 after acquiring an additional 538,531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453,662 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,087,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 24.34%.The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

