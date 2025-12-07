Norges Bank Makes New $42.42 Million Investment in Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,095,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,421,000. Norges Bank owned 0.44% of Aurora Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,413,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,995 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,170,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,549 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,922,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,114 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $10,273,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR opened at $4.46 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AUR. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $7.40 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aurora Innovation

Insider Buying and Selling at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Brittany Bagley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 398,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,225.08. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Urmson acquired 258,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,040. The trade was a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.