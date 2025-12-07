Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,316 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $37,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,348,319,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,685,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 105.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,459,829 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $506,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $189.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.