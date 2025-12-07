Norges Bank Makes New $41.63 Million Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,175,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,628,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.22% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth $41,795,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6,351.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 1,118,837 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. now owns 769,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 455,753 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 26.5% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 423,131 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 877,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 406,074 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 387,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.27 per share, with a total value of $14,438,919.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 387,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,919.78. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 136,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $6,169,447.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,262.44. This represents a 55.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,999 shares of company stock worth $6,411,535. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $45.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

