Norges Bank Invests $40.23 Million in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,058,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,229,000. Norges Bank owned 1.24% of Envista as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Envista by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000.

Envista Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.58%.The company had revenue of $669.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Envista in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Envista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 target price on Envista in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

