Norges Bank Takes Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. $KTB

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 693,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,762,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.25% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 196.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KTB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE KTB opened at $76.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $853.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.640-1.640 EPS. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.64%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

