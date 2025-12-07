Norges Bank Invests $43.27 Million in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 997,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,265,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.63% of Qfin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Qfin by 193.7% in the second quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 82,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Qfin by 929.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 155,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Qfin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Qfin by 2,878.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 390,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 377,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QFIN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Qfin Stock Performance

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $731.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qfin

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

