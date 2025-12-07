435,002 Shares in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 435,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,935,000. Norges Bank owned 0.62% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,919,000 after buying an additional 284,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 3,914.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 170,093 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after purchasing an additional 121,204 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 43.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 361,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,556,000 after purchasing an additional 109,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $112.49 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.43 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 39.0%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Articles

