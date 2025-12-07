Norges Bank Invests $44.37 Million in StoneCo Ltd. $STNE

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,765,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,366,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 334.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 43.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $70,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Research upgraded StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

StoneCo Trading Down 6.7%

NASDAQ STNE opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $19.95.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $669.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.