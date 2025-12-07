Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 328,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,641,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.61% of Hamilton Lane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 920.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

In other Hamilton Lane news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.17. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.98 and a 52-week high of $185.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

