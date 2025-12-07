Norges Bank Invests $48.47 Million in Lear Corporation $LEA

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 510,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,468,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Lear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 323,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lear by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 69,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lear by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lear from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $107.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. Lear Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.