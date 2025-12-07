Norges Bank Makes New $50.73 Million Investment in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 514,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,728,000. Norges Bank owned 1.21% of Sensient Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

NYSE SXT opened at $92.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

In related news, VP David J. Plautz acquired 2,150 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,847.02. This trade represents a 253.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $378,654.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,502.56. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

