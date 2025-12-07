Norges Bank Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,037,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,641,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of ACI Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,378,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,936,000 after acquiring an additional 199,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,917,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,898,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,308,000 after purchasing an additional 410,423 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,571,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,986,000 after buying an additional 896,564 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $200,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 96,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,017.93. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $58.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $482.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACIW. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

