1,407,943 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,407,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,138,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.76% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 49.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -182.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Allegro MicroSystems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

