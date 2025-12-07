Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 31,028 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,028 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Financial Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $132.46 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.73 and a twelve month high of $150.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.41.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,363. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

