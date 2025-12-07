Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.52% of Aaron’s worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 24.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,148,000 after purchasing an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,522.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Aaron’s from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.1%

Aaron’s stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 4.74. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $595.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Aaron’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Aaron’s Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

