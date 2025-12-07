Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 38,797 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,797 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

