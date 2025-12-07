Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 327,995 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.6% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 89.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $206.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

