Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Watsco from $505.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.00.

Watsco Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $348.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.05 and a 1-year high of $535.40.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.