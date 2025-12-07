New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 31,490 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.45% of Triumph Financial worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 136,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Triumph Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFIN. B. Riley raised Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

TFIN opened at $61.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.51 and a beta of 1.50. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $105.26.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

