New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 236,857 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust $BDN

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,857 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.67% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 54.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Insider Transactions at Brandywine Realty Trust

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,491.84. This trade represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,042,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,669.80. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $3.10 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $538.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.91%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

