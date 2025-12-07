New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.70 Million Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 73.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,870 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.25% of TripAdvisor worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certares Management LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 177.3% during the second quarter. Certares Management LLC now owns 4,751,818 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,536,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 82,306.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,528,647 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,792 shares during the period. Palliser Capital UK Ltd acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth $16,192,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 27.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor Stock Performance

TRIP opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho set a $17.00 price objective on TripAdvisor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.66.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

