Crocs, Inc. $CROX Stake Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 86,623 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Crocs worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Crocs by 2,659.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,190 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,678,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,491,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Crocs by 21.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.55. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,066.50. This trade represents a 19.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

