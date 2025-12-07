Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 1,256.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,552 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Amplitude worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 16.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amplitude by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 58,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other Amplitude news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 107,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,763.38. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Casey purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 1,160,608 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,473.92. The trade was a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,710,100. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.16 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 31.36%.The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

