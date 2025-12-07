Azenta, Inc. $AZTA Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Azenta were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Azenta by 77.6% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.29. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Azenta had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

