Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 4,844.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,078 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 3.80. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million.

In related news, Director Robert B. Fagenson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $84,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 17,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $266,653.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 117,474 shares of company stock worth $1,822,753 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QUBT shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Quantum Computing from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

