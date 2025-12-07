Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Acuity, Inc. $AYI

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acuity were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AYI. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Acuity by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,580,000 after buying an additional 224,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Acuity by 103.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 312,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity by 34.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 613,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,910,000 after purchasing an additional 157,790 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,325,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity during the 1st quarter worth $28,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $1,724,862.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,665.45. This represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity from $312.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Acuity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.17.

Acuity Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AYI stock opened at $371.29 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $379.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.30 EPS. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.43%.

About Acuity

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

