Norges Bank Invests $51.31 Million in Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,793,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.64% of Dropbox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Dropbox by 250.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.63. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $294,659.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 435,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,935.80. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 11,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $344,728.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,645.92. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 444,992 shares of company stock worth $13,259,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

