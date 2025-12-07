5,400 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,894,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Palomar by 252.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 867.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $36,204.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,434.60. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $67,254.48. Following the sale, the president directly owned 59,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,858.04. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,771. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $116.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

