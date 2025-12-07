Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,108 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,729 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cognex by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $181,436,000 after buying an additional 1,474,832 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,723,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cognex by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,539,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647,955 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,268,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,387.46. The trade was a 23.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Willett sold 6,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $331,915.04. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CGNX opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. Cognex Corporation has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Cognex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

