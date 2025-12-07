Century Communities, Inc. $CCS Stake Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.12% of Century Communities worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 34.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Century Communities by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $62.17 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $980.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

