US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) versus DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Head to Head Comparison

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DPM Metals and US Gold”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPM Metals $606.99 million 10.63 $235.88 million $1.74 16.71 US Gold N/A N/A -$20.56 million ($1.53) -10.90

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DPM Metals has higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DPM Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

6.6% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of DPM Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DPM Metals and US Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPM Metals 39.03% 28.09% 24.85% US Gold N/A -73.81% -50.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DPM Metals and US Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DPM Metals 0 1 3 4 3.38 US Gold 1 1 3 0 2.40

US Gold has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than DPM Metals.

Summary

DPM Metals beats US Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also has earn-in agreement to acquire a 50% ownership interest in the Maggie Creek project located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Dataram Corporation and changed its name to U.S. Gold Corp. in June 2017. U.S. Gold Corp. is based in Elko, Nevada.

