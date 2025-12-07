Insider Selling: Snap-On (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $595,641.60 in Stock

Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.70, for a total transaction of $595,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,262.60. The trade was a 29.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard Thomas Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,000 shares of Snap-On stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $696,540.00.

Snap-On stock opened at $346.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.81 and a twelve month high of $365.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Snap-On’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.44 dividend. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-On presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Snap-On by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 3rd quarter worth $728,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 3rd quarter worth $2,496,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,259,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

