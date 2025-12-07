Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $1,064,999.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Yanbing Li sold 6,715 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,064,999.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,623,888.40. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Datadog Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 30.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after buying an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after buying an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 23.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,983,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.38.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

